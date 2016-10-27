Volleyball Wins Crucial Conference Matchups

The Red Devils had a great Senior Day, with a 3-1 win over Ursinus, 3-0 over of Eastern Mennonite.

The Dickinson women’s volleyball team went on a 3-2 run in their matches through mid-October, losing to Gettysburg 3-0 on the 13th, beating Washington College 3-1 on the 15th, falling short to Johns Hopkins on the 19th, and bouncing back to overcome Ursinus and blank Eastern Mennonite on their Senior Day, October 22nd.

The Red Devils’ match against Gettysburg went back-and-forth in some remarkable rallies as the Bullets came away with a 3-0 victory, but were forced to work for every single point.

Dickinson scored the first three points of the match but Gettysburg came back to pull in front 7-4. The Bullets broke an 8-8 tie with a 5-0 run and stretched the lead to 20-10. Arielle Misrok ’17 served four straight points to cut the deficit to six. Gettysburg held on to claim the opener, however, by a score of 25-17.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 5-2 start early in the second set but the Bullets answered again and tied the match, at 8-8. Dickinson managed to pull in front later in the set, 15-12 before Gettysburg countered to regain the lead, 20-18 before the teams battled back and forth before the Bullets scored the final two points to take the set, 25-22.

The third set ended with more epic rallies as both squads traded points and went on runs before Gettysburg finally took the set with back-to-back points in a 33-31 decision.

Norma Jean Park ’18 reached double-figures, leading the Red Devils with ten kills, adding four digs, one block and three assists. Anastasiya Khlopina ’18 tallied 6 kills while Lauren Ahern ’17 and Erin Bongo ’18 each added 5. Bongo recorded 13 digs, three assists and a pair of aces while Ahern had four digs and three block assists. Misrok had two aces and picked up 26 digs in the night. Emeline Jones ’18 had seven digs.

Leah Guzick ’20 handed out ten assists and had eight digs. Alex Berezan ’20 dished out 15 assists and tallied three kills.

The Red Devils jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against Washington College, winning each of the first two sets by a score of 25-20. The Shorewomen answered in the third, forcing a fourth set with a 25-21 victory. Dickinson had a strong start in the fourth set and never looked back as they went on to take the match with another 25-20 win.

Park led the Red Devils’ attack with 16 kills while Bongo reached double-figures as well with 14 to go along with 16 digs.

Misrok led the defensive effort with a match-high of 32 digs to move into third on the all-time list with 1,251 in her career. Ahern and Jacqueline Banker ’20 each tallied 11 digs and served up three aces.

Lauren Beecher ‘18 finished with eight kills. Berezan dished out 28 assists while Guzick handed out 17.

The Red Devils dropped the first two sets against Hopkins (25-16, 25-12) before rallying to take the third with a 27-25 before the Blue Jays made a big run in the fourth to finish the match, 25-14.

The teams battled their way to a 6-6 tie in the decisive fourth set before Hopkins strung together 6 straight points to pull away, stretching their lead to 17-7. Dickinson looked to make a run but the Blue Jays managed to close out the set, 25-14.

Misrok racked up a match-high of 20 digs to go with her five assists and two aces. Berezan tallied 11 assists, three block assists and four digs while Guzick added five assists and a pair of kills.

Park finished with six kills and four block assists. Erin Bongo ‘18 had five kills and Beecher tallied four with each recording a pair of blocks.

The Red Devils opened Senior Day with a 3-1 win over Ursinus, posting scores of 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23. Dickinson broke a 14-14 tie with an 8-3 run during the first set and closed out the opener on a kill by Khlopina before winning the final three points of the second set for a 25-22 win. The Bears jumped out to an early 9-2 lead in the third and held it, taking the set 25-22 and forcing a fourth before Red Devils overcame a 16-9 deficit in the fourth and rallied at the end with a 5-1 run to win the match.

The Red Devils had three players reach double-digits in kills, led by a match-high 15 from Beecher, who added six digs and four block assists. Bongo tallied 14 kills and 15 digs while Park added 12 kills, five assisted blocks and four solo blocks. Ahern had six kills, four digs and four block assists.

Misrok recorded a match-high 27 digs to go with three aces and four assists. Berezan dished out 35 assists while Guzick had seven.

The Red Devils swept Eastern Mennonite in their second match of Senior Day, playing three close sets. The Red Devils won the opener 25-22 and the second 28-26 before finishing the third set with a strong run to win the match 25-21.

Bongo led the way in the match with 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Park racked up 13 kills and four block assists. Banker tallied five aces in the match.

Berezan and Guzick dished out 27 and 13 assists respectively, while Misrok had a match-high 19 digs to become just the third player in program history to reach 1,300 in her career.

Nearing the end of the regular season, the Red Devils improve to 12-11 overall and 4-5 in the Centennial Conference. They were home again on Wednesday night, hosting Elizabethtown College at 7 p.m. in their final home match of the season.