Cross Country Posts Top-3 Finishes

The Red Devils cross country teams both posted top-3 finishes at the Centennial Conference Championships.

Both Dickinson cross-country teams had great outings at the 2016 Centennial Conference Championships on Saturday, October 29, with both finishing in the top-3. The No. 11-ranked women’s team ran to second place, finishing only behind No. 1-ranked Johns Hopkins University.

Sofia Canning ’18 led the way for the Red Devils, finishing in 21:24 and earning First Team All-Conference honors with a seventh place finish.

Molly Conrad ’20 earned Second Team honors, crossing the line 13th with a time of 22:02. Lucile Ionescu ’19 and Adriana Frayne-Reixa ’17 added top-20 finishes, placing 18th and 19th with times of 22:19 and 22:20, respectively.

Tessa Cassidy ’20 clocked a time of 22:46 to place 24th overall while Kelsey Horowitz ’18 and Sarah House ’20 turned in times of 22:56 and 23:25.

Johns Hopkins sophomore Felicia Koerner took first place in the individual competition with a time of 20:56.

The men’s team finished third at the 2016 Centennial Conference Championships on Saturday afternoon at Haverford College, finishing behind only Haverford and Hopkins.

Nathan Udell ’18 led the way for the Red Devils, finishing in 15th place with a time of 26:04. Mason Hepner ’17 finished 17th with a time of 26:17.

Bryce Descavish ’20 crossed the line 22nd with a time of 26:26, earning Centennial Conference Rookie of the Year honors.

Duncan Hopkins ’19 and Eric Herrmann ’19 came home with times of 26:47 and 26:58, respectively, while Patrick Nolan ’17 and Matt Loalbo ’20 crossed the line in 27:16 and 27:42.

Haverford captured the team title, holding off second place Johns Hopkins (34-43). Muhlenberg’s Jaryd Flank took home the individual title, clocking a time of 24:53.

Both squads had stellar seasons with the women putting up 4 first-place finishes and the men earning 3 to go along with their top-3 finishes in the Conference Championships.

Both Red Devils cross country teams will travel to De Sales University on Saturday, November 12th for the NCAA Mideast Regional Championships, where they will face some of the best teams from the region.