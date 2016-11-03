Women’s Volleyball Finishes Fall Season at .500

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson volleyball team used a balanced attack to sweep visiting Elizabethtown College 3-0, on Wednesday night, October 26, but dropped a pair of matches at Franklin & Marshall in the season finale on Saturday afternoon, October 29.

The Red Devils broke a 6-6 tie early on in the opening set to pull in front, 12-7. Later in the set, Alex Berezan ’20 made a great play on the ball to stretch the lead to 20-12 and added another kill to put Dickinson in front, 23-14 before Lauren Ahern ’17 served an ace to close out the first set. The Red Devils trailed early in the second but made a couple of nice runs behind strong serving from Erin Bongo ’18 and Norma Jean Park ’18.

Dickinson capitalized on some errors by the Blue Jays and pulled in front, 20-14 on a kill from Jacqueline Banker ‘20. Banker looked to end the second on an ace as well, but just missed the back line. Ahern finally finished the set with a kill to put Dickinson in front, 2-0.

Bongo had another strong serving performance in the third as the Red Devils pulled in front, 8-4, early. Dickinson fought on to a 17-9 advantage before the Blue Jays looked to make one last run. The visitors chipped away at the lead and pulled within one, 22-21, before Lauren Beecher ’18 finished off the match, recording two kills and a key block to give the Red Devils a 25-21 victory and close out the match.

Park led the Red Devils’ attack with nine kills while Ahern added seven kills and three block assists. Beecher tallied five kills and four blocks while Berezan handed out 16 assists to go with fve digs and four kills. Leah Guzick ’20 added nine assists and three digs on the night.

Bongo finished with four kills, four aces and seven digs with Megan Gombatz ’19 adding four kills as well. Arielle Misrok ’17 tallied a match-high of 10 digs.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 loss to host F&M and fell to Moravian 3-1 on Saturday. October 29.

The Diplomats claimed the opening match with set scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-18 behind 11 kills from Ellie Ezekiel.

Bongo led the Red Devils with 10 kills and 11 digs while Park racked up five kills and two blocks. Misrok had 15 digs while Ahern and Emeline Jones ’18 each put up five. Jones and Guzick each added seven while Berezan handed out four.

The Red Devils fell to Moravian College, three sets to one, in the nightcap to finish the season even at 13-13 overall. The Greyhounds claimed the first two sets with identical scores of 25-21. The Red Devils worked overtime to take the third, 26-24 but Moravian bounced back and won the fourth, 25-15, to close out the match.

The Red Devils finished the season with an even 13-13 overall record and 4-6 in the conference, just missing out on the Centennial Conference playoffs. They improved from last season’s 8-17 mark. They averaged 9.6 kills per set over the course of the season, along with a hitting percentage of .105 and an assists per set average of 8.67. They also averaged 1.79 aces and 14.58 digs per set.