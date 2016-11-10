Cubs Win First Title in 108 Years

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It took the Cubs 108 years to finally win another World Series. A standard baseball has 108 stitches on it. Coincidence? I think not.

In all seriousness though, if I have to choose one team that wholly deserved to win this year’s accolades, 10 out of 10 times I would pick the Cubs. An exciting team with a nice mix of exciting young talents and veterans, the Chicago Cubs have shown the baseball world what it really takes to win a championship (and break several curses along the way of course.)

On the offensive end, top hitters such as Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant woke up from their postseason slumps just in time to deliver crucial hits. Other sluggers stepped up their game at the most crucial moment: World Series MVP Ben Zobrist with the go-ahead RBI top of the 9th inning (game 7), Addison Russell with a Grand Slam and 6 RBIs in the first 3 innings (game 6). Oh, did I forget to mention that Kyle Schwarber, who hasn’t faced Major League pitching since April (long-term injury,) came back and nonchalantly posted a ridiculous 0.500 on-base percentage (and he is only 24!)

On the defensive side, Javi Baez showed immense athleticism to create outstanding defensive plays; catcher Contreras loves to pick off runners wherever they are and of course, starting pitchers stepped up were needed the most; Jake Arrietta almost had a no-hitter game, Kyle Hendricks frustrated the Indians’ batters to no end and Jon Lester made sure his experience winning the World Series with the Red Sox counted.

Overall, the “lovable losers” have finally gotten the happy ending they deserve. No more Billy the Goat, no more Steve Bartman. It’s time to celebrate in Chicago, for baseball has finally become a relevant sport in the Windy City again. Congratulations to the Cubs and their fans!