Field Hockey Bows Out of Playoffs

The Red Devils field hockey team lost against Ursinus College, bowing out of the Playoffs.

The Dickinson field hockey team gave all #6-ranked Ursinus College could handle on Saturday in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference playoffs, but the Bears overcame as they tallied three second-half goals to post a 5-2 decision.

The Bears took first blood as Amber Steigerwalt tipped in a saved rebound, six minutes into the match for a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Bednar ’19 put the Red Devils on the board, finishing an assist from Danielle Schwab ’19 with just under 24 minutes to play in the first half.

The Red Devils took the lead four minutes later as Delaney Ahn ‘20, tapped a shot inside the far post on a cross from Catherine Perlmutter ’17, with 20:10 remaining until the break.

The Bears would capitalize on a penalty corner to tie the game with 12:53 left on the clock as Steigerwalt finished an assist from Ann Kopera to pull the score even at 2 going into halftime.

Ursinus played aggressively to open the second half as goalkeeper Heather Meeder ’20 saved back-to-back shots and the Red Devil defense blocked two more attempts in the early minutes.

Dickinson was flagged with a yellow card and the Bears took advantage of the man-up opportunity, scoring twice in the span of just over a minute to quickly take back the lead, 4-2. Colleen Leahy scored off of an assist from Erin Saybolt with 28:47 remaining before Brooke Overly intercepted a pass and slipped the ball into the cage at the 27:32 mark.

Meeder blocked another shot by Steigerwalt as Chelsea Kramer ’18 saw back-to-back shots go just wide of the cage. Meeder turned away three more shots before the Bears capitalized on another penalty corner with Kopera scored off an assist from Aliki Torrence with 1:26 to play in regulation. The Bears were able to run out the clock from there to secure a 5-2 victory and move on to the Centennial Conference Championships.

Meeder finished the day with 11 saves while Kim Monteferante ’18 added a defensive save.

The Red Devils outshot the Bears in the first half, 13-12, but only managed 3 after the break as Ursinus finished with a 23-15 advantage. The Red Devils held their own on corners, though, forcing 9 while allowing 12 on the defensive end as the Red Devils finish at 12-7 overall on the season.