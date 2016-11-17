Women’s Swimming Notches Narrow Win

The Dickinson women’s swim team extended its winning streak to four matches with a win against Scranton on Saturday.

The Dickinson women’s swim team improved to a 4-1 record on the season, cruising past Bryn Mawr, 155-73 on Friday, November 11 and pulling out a narrow win over the University of Scranton for a 133.5-128.5 win on Saturday afternoon, November 12 in Scranton.

The Red Devils pulled out an early lead but the Royals battled back and scored enough points to keep themselves in the match. Despite this, Dickinson was able to regain momentum and finished strong to secure the win.

Molly Sternick ’20 won three events in the extended program. She joined the medley relay, anchored the Red Devils’ third place finish in the free relay and won both the 100 and 200 butterfly events with times of 1:00.25 and 2:16.60.

Demetria Ruhl ’20 finished second in the 100 and 200 butterfly, touching the wall at 1:03.06 and 2:20.96, respectively.

Olivia Lyman ’19 won three events as well, winning the 1000, 200 and 500 freestyle events, along with participating the free relay. Brenna Nimkoff ’18 was second in the 500 free and third in both the 1000 and 200 freestyle events.

Katie Schmidt ’19 won the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:13.24 and led-off the medley relay. She placed second in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:02.96 while Madeline Callahan ’20 was third in both the 100 (1:03.78) and 200 (2:17.10) backstroke events, and third in the 200 individual medley (2:20.90).

Jacqulyn Teller ’17 earned a win with the medley relay and claimed four second place finishes in the event. She tied in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.81), and put up times of 2:36.74 and 2:19.14 in the 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

Emily Houser ’17 was second in the 1000 freestyle (11:11.82) and third in the 100 free (56.95). Sammy Boswell ’19 anchored the medley relay, led-off the free relay and touched the wall third in the 50 freestyle with a mark of 26.04.

With this win, Dickinson moves to 4-1 on the season, extending their winning streak to 4 matches. The Red Devils are home next Saturday, hosting Bloomsburg University in the Kline Center at 1:00 p.m.