Squash Falls to George Washington and Drexel

The Dickinson squash teams were both shut out by ranked opponents over the weekend.

The No. 20-ranked Dickinson women’s squash team suffered a 9-0 setback against No.12-ranked George Washington University on Saturday afternoon, February 11 while the #22-ranked men’s team fell to the No.14-ranked Colonials, 9-0, as well. Both teams also fell to Drexel on Sunday, February 12.

Domenica Romo ’19 had a strong match in the second flight but fell 3-1 (13-11, 11-2, 5-11, 11-7). Hedvika Suchankova ’19 fought hard in the top flight but fell in a 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-9) setback.

In the men’s match Hal Holappa ’19 and Alex Wattles ’20 played to 3-1 setbacks in the second and third flights. Against No. 6-ranked Drexel, Charlie Fisher ’17 claimed the only set for the Red Devils in a close 3-1 match. He won the opening flight, 14-12 and finished strong in the fourth to take a 11-3, 11-4, 11-9 win.

Abdelrahman Elsergany ’19 dropped a 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-6) decision in the opening flight and Wattles went 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 to take a 3-0 loss in the third.

The Red Devils slip to 9-11 on the season. They travel to the College Squash Association Team Championships at Harvard University on February 17, 18 and 19th.

In the women’s match against Drexel, Suchankova claimed the third set of the top flight, but fell 3-1 (11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6).

Abby Wingerd ’19 and Sarah Murphy ’19 fought hard in flights five and six while Patricia Francis-Hall ’17 (11-6, 11-4, 11-1) and Meagan Dashcund ’18 (11-5, 11-4, 11-3) had strong starts in the eighth and ninth flights but weren’t able to hang on for the win.

After these matches, the men fall to 9-11 and the women slip to 8-10 overall on the season. The men will travel to the College Squash Association Team Championships at Harvard University on February 17th, 18th and 19th while the women will travel to Princeton University on February 24, 25 and 26th for their championship tournament.