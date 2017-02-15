Women’s Basketball Earns Playoff Bid

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson women’s basketball team came out on top of a thrilling overtime contest at Ursinus College on Saturday afternoon, February 11. The Bears rallied at the end of the fourth quarter to tie the game at the buzzer and force overtime, but the Red Devils outscored the hosts 13-5 in the extra period to take home a 71-63 win.

The first quarter was close the whole way. Mackenzie Skerritt ’18 gave Dickinson a 7-6 lead with a three-pointer at the midpoint of the first quarter but the Bears answered to pull back out in front, taking a 16-12 lead into the first break.

Ursinus stretched their lead to nine early in the second quarter before back-to-back scores from Hannah Heiring ’20 and Kassidy Lesher ’18 reduced the margin to 21-16 with 8:20 remaining in the half.

The Bears built the lead back up to nine but the Red Devils would rally to pull within two at halftime. Mary Martin ’17 led the way with Heiring adding a late three-pointer as the Devils trailed by just two, 28-26.

The Red Devils made a strong run at the end of the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 46-36 lead going into the final period of regulation.

Ursinus would cut the margin to just one on a three-point play with 2:09 remaining in regulation before Skerritt converted a pair of field-goals in addition to two free throws from Helen Roberts ’17 to put the Red Devils up by seven with just 24 seconds left to play. The Bears would answer, however; they converted a three-point play and scored twice in the final six seconds to force overtime.

The Red Devils took control in the extra time as Martin stretched the lead to six with a three-point play and a lay-up, and Lesher added a free throw for a seven-point advantage.

The Bears, cut the deficit to four with a three-point play of their own with 1:11 left in OT.

The Red Devils sealed the win with a Heiring lay-up and free throws from Lesher and Roberts for the final score of 71-63.

Martin led the offense with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Lesher put up with a double-double, scoring 14 points and corralling 12 rebounds while sinking 6 of 8 free throws.

With this win, the Red Devils have clinched a playoff spot and now move into second place in the Centennial Conference with an in-conference record of 13-5 and an overall mark of 16-7. The Red Devils will play their final two regular season games at home, hosting Franklin & Marshall at 6:00 pm on Wednesday night, February 15 and Washington College on Saturday, February 18, at 2:00 p.m. in the Kline Center.