2016: A Fantastic Year for Sports

2016 was indeed an all-around year of madness and sports in 2016 is no exception. Never-before-seen comebacks happened and the underdogs roared their way to the championship. Let’s recap what happened in the four major leagues:

1. NBA: The Golden State Warriors, fresh off their greatest regular season in history (with a 73-9 record), made it to the Finals for a rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they beat to win the championship a year prior. The Warriors were off to a flying start when they took their first two games at home to pile the pressure on the Cavs before coming to Cleveland. Despite being blown out in Game 3, Warriors took game 4 in Cleveland to lead 3-1. At this point, the Championship is all but the Warrior’s to lose but the Cavs did the impossible. Play-off mode LeBron James and Kyrie “Clutch” Irving combined totally annihilated the Warriors’ defense and completed the amazing comeback and took home Cleveland’s very first championship.

2. MLB: The World Series Final presented two teams with the longest active World Series drought: the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs. Similar to the NBA Finals, Cleveland demolished Cubs’ home field advantage by taking a 3-1 lead. Despite this, the Cubs’ offense woke up at the right moment: top hitters such as Rizzo and Bryant woke up from their postseason slumps just in time to deliver crucial hits. Other sluggers stepped up their game at the most crucial moments: World Series MVP Ben Zobrist with the go-ahead RBI top of the 9th inning (game 7) and Addison Russell with a Grand Slam and 6 RBIs in the first 3 innings (game 6) as the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years. Another 3-1 lead blown, another amazing comeback.

3. Premier League: Before the season started, Leicester City was tipped 5000/1 to win the title. To put it in perspective, NFL’s dead last team Cleveland Browns were tipped at only 200/1 to win the Super Bowl. Leicester City’s story is certainly the biggest surprise in sports history: the team was struggling with relegation the previous season and even fired their previous coach. Claudio Ranieri came in with plenty of experience and instilled a direct and lethal counter attacking approach to the team: the electric pace of Jamie Vardy, the trickery of Riyad Mahrez and rock solid defense duo veterans James Morgan and Robert Huth completely took the league by storm, winning the league with 2 games in hand. There will perhaps never be another fairy tale like Leicester’s and we should all grateful to be alive and witness this glorious moment taking place in 2016.

4. NFL: Brady. GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). 5 rings. Enough said. Down as much as 25 points at the end of the third quarter, the Super Bowl looked like Matt Ryan’s and Falcons’ to take home but Brady and the Pats wouldn’t go down without a fight. Three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion later, the Pats brought the game level and finally completed the greatest comeback in post-season history. Pats fans were ecstatic, Falcons (and 28 other teams’) fans were left broken-hearted. One of the greatest modern dynasties in sports remains strong and proves all the doubters wrong.