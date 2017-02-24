Dickinson Men Swim to Sixth in CC Champs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s swim team placed sixth in the team standings at the Centennial Conference Championships, concluding on Sunday night, February 19 at Franklin & Marshall.

Sam Eaton ‘17 put in a great performance at the tournament, setting another school record on Sunday by clocking a time of 2:05.67 in the prelims of the 200 breaststroke event. He also took home a second-place finish in the final with a time of 2:05.79. His mark breaks Nick Beard’s 2015 record of 2:06.78.

In the 200 breaststroke, Will Freeman ’20 and Beard finished fifth and sixth with times of 2:08.78 and 2:08.95, respectively.

Mitch Reynolds ‘18 touching the wall in fifth in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 16:16.05 while Kiernan Jordan ‘19 was sixth in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:56.25.

The Red Devils were sixth in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:13.05. Alex Bennett ‘17 swam the lead leg with Freeman on the anchor. Ben Shapiro ‘19 and Travis Lipscomb ‘17 joined in the second and third legs.

Swarthmore won the team title with 720 points while Gettysburg posted an even 600 to earn second place for the weekend. Ursinus finished in fourth, Franklin & Marshall came in fifth and Washington, Dickinson and McDaniel rounded out the rest of the field in fifth, sixth and seventh.

In 2016-2017, they improve on last season’s overall record of 6-4, going 7-4 during the regular season. Highlights include a great win over Franklin & Marshall at home on Senior Day and a huge, 140-30 win over Stevenson.