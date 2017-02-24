Men’s Lacrosse Tops St. Mary’s for First Win

The Dickinson men’s lacrosse team opened its season with a 21-5 win vs. St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

The Dickinson men’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter on the way to a 21-5 win over St. Mary’s College of Maryland in their first action of the season on Saturday afternoon, February 18.

Dylan Maher ’18 netted the first goal of the game at the 11:52 mark with an assist from Mike Cherry ’17 on his way to a first-quarter hat trick.

The Red Devils went on a 5-0 run in the second quarter after a St. Mary’s score as classmates Brodie Phillips ’19 and Alex Hosker ’19 each tallied their second goals of the day and Maher finished the run with back-to-back scores.

St. Mary’s answered with just over a minute to play in the first half but Dickinson answered again as Tyler Strods ’18 scored off an assist from John Lockwood ’19 to close out the half with the Red Devils leading, 12-3.

Tucker Carney ’18 opened scoring in the second half as he found the net twice in the early minutes of the third quarter, scoring off an assist from Phillips at the 12:58 mark and netting an extra-man goal with 12:02 remaining.

Nick Goles ’20 scored off an assist from Lockwood before Maher tallied his sixth goal of the game to stretch the lead to 16-3 at the end of the third quarter.

Lockwood recorded his third assist just after the start of the fourth quarter, dishing one out to Corey Richards ’19, just eight seconds into the fourth period.

St. Mary’s countered with a score before Strods and Richards each struck again to make the score 19-4 with 7:55 left to play. Ben Levin ’20 and Alec Beauchemin ’18 each tacked on one more goal for the Red Devils to make the final score 21-5.

Maher led the way on offense with six goals on the afternoon while Lockwood finished with three assists. Six Red Devils scored twice on the day as 12-of-21 goals were assisted.

The Red Devils start the season 1-0 as they hit the road again next Saturday, traveling to Montclair State University for a 2 p.m. start.