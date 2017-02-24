Track and Field Competes at Susq. Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams traveled to Selinsgrove to compete in the Susquehanna University Invitational on Saturday, February 18.

The Red Devil women turned in several strong individual performances, including a sweep of the top-three spots in the 3,000 meters. Sarah House ’20 finished first with a time of 10:31.24 while classmates Molly Conrad ’20 and Tessa Cassidy ’20 crossed the finish line in second and third with times of 10:40 and 10:45.02, respectively.

Adriana Frayne-Reixa ’17 had a strong run in the mile, taking home third with a time of 5:17.43.

Jamie George ’17 ran to third in the 800 meters, clocking the second-fastest time in the Centennial Conference this season in that event with a mark of 2:19.51.

Natalie Suess ’20 won the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.90, ranking third in the conference this season.

For the men’s side of the competition, Nathan Udell ’18 ran to a third-place finish in the 3,000, crossing the line in 9:09.51 while Cole Rinehart ’17 finished fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:44.57.

The Red Devils had three throwers reach the top 10 of the shot put, led by Devin Glasson ’18 in fifth with a toss of 13.20 meters. Robert Pearl ’20 was eighth and Malcolm Davis ’19 ninth with throws of 12.31 and 12.26, respectively.

The Red Devils travel to Ursinus College next weekend for the 2017 Centennial Conference Championships for indoor track and field competition on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26. In last year’s championship, the men’s team finished eighth and the women’s team finished third and they will both look to improve even more upon those results this season.