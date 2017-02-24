Women Swim to Sixth in Conference

The Dickinson women’s swim team swam to sixth in the Centennial Conference Championships.

The Dickinson women’s swim team placed sixth in the team standings at the Centennial Conference Championships over the weekend, concluding on Sunday night, February 19 at Franklin & Marshall College.

The Red Devils turned in some remarkable individual times, led by Olivia Lyman ’19, who was named the Outstanding Performer for the event, winning three individual conference titles in the 200, 500 and 1650 freestyle events.

Lyman capped a great meet with a first place finish in the 1650 freestyle on Friday night, touching the wall in 17:19.34. Lyman swam the lead leg of the fourth-place 4×400 free relay effort, with a time of 3:37.93.

Katie Schmidt ’19 took home the conference title in the 200 backstroke with a pair of school record performances on Sunday. She broke her own record with a time of 2:04.38 in the prelims and set it again in the final with a time of 2:02.83.

Sammy Boswell ’19 came in seventh in the 100 freestyle (54.35) and anchored the 4×400 relay.

Emily Houser ’17 added a top-10 showing in the 1650 freestyle (17:59.34) as well as joining in the 4×400 relay.

Jacqulyn Teller ’17 finished eighth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:29.91 while Molly Sternick ’20 swam the third leg of the relay.

Ursinus College won its fourth consecutive team title while Gettysburg held off Swarthmore for second (537-524). Washington, Franklin & Marshall, Dickinson, McDaniel and Bryn Mawr rounded out the rest of the field. The Red Devils finish the season with an overall record of 7-5, improving upon last season’s overall record of 6-5, and a 3-4 record in the Centennial Conference.