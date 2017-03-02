NBA All-Star Game: All-Around Disapointment

The anticipated NBA All-Star Game was played last weekend but in my opinion, it did not quite live up to the hype. Here’s why:

1. All-Star Game? More like “The Anthony Davis show”! It is a fact that Anthony Davis stole the limelight with 53 points and joined Wilt Chamberlain at 2nd for the most points in a single All-Star Game. However, with the game being played in New Orleans, it was obvious that the hometown hero would take the center stage and other all-stars would assist AD in doing so. Numerous alley-oops, fancy dunks and isolated 3 pointers later, “The Brow” won the game’s MVP award to the cheers of the home fans. Perhaps the “All” in “All-star” was there just for show?

2. Poor defense: We all know that All-Star games are offensive showdowns, where the best players in the league strut off the most ridiculous moves that regular season games won’t allow them to. Nevertheless, some of the defense (or lack thereof) was shocking! If you look up on YouTube how Kobe Bryant played lock-down defense on LeBron James during the 2008 All-Star Game, you will see that lock-down defense is as just as fun to watch as all-out offense! Even when defensive stars like Draymond Green or DeAndre Jordan laughed at how Giannis Antetokoumpo posterized Steph Curry, you could tell how bad the defensive quality was.

3. Uneven playing times: While it makes sense for home favorite Anthony Davis to get the most number of minutes, the uneven distribution of game time was frustrating. The best center in the league, DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, got exactly 5 minutes! Many players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Kawhi Leonard also get very limited play time. Fans love to see the athleticism and sharpshooting skills of these players, so the lack of appearance really was a let-down.