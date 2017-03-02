Track and Field Sets Records at Championships

Rikka Olson ’17 vaults her way to a gold medal in the Conference Indoor Championships.

The Dickinson women’s track and field team finished second overall and the men’s team came in fifth overall at the Centennial Conference Indoor Championships at Ursinus College on Saturday and Sunday, February 25 and 26.

Bryce Descavish ‘20 led the way for the men on Saturday with a fifth place finish in the 5,000 meters, clocking a time of 15:15.55. The Red Devils also finished sixth overall in the distance medley relay with a total time of 10:35.75.

For the women, Rikka Olson ’17 took home the conference title in the pole vault, clearing a height of 3.60 meters (11’-9.75”). Natalie Suess ‘20 and Amanda Jimcosky ‘17 finished third and fourth in the triple jump, leaping distances of 10.62 meters (34’-10.25”) and 10.31 (34’-5.75”), respectively.

On Sunday, Mason Hepner ’17 broke his own record to take home the conference title in the 800 meters competition with a time of 1:55.64. He also participated in the Red Devils’ school record-setting 4×800 effort that earned the team a second-place finish, joined by Eric Herrmann ’19, Will Chandler ’19 and Billy Dougherty ’18.

Amanda Jimcosky ’17 took home her fourth-straight conference title in the high jump competition, matching her own school record height of 1.65 meters (5’-5”) while Imani Beard ’17 earned the first place in the long jump contest, jumping 5.12 meters (16’-9.75”).

Aphnie Germain ’17 and Naji Thompson ’19 broke school records in the 60 and 200 meters, respectively.

The Red Devils will compete in the Ursinus Final Qualifier in Collegeville on Friday, March 3, in anticipation of the NCAA Champions which start later this month.