Women’s Lacrosse Falls to St. Mary’s

The Dickinson women’s lacrosse team went head-to-head against No. 18-ranked St. Mary’s College of Maryland at the Roland Park Country School in Baltimore on Saturday, February 25. The Seahawks took a 5-1 lead at halftime and held on in a defensive struggle for a 7-5 victory.

St. Mary’s struck first, just over five minutes into the contest, but Red Devils tied things up as Anne Dunster ‘19 converted a free position goal with 22:31 left in the first period. The Seahawks answered however, just 25 seconds later to regain the lead. The Red Devil defense held for almost 10 minutes before St. Mary’s took a 3-1 lead with 12:50 to play in the first half. The Seahawks scored on a pair of free-position goals to make the score 5-1 at the break.

The Red Devils came out of halftime on fire, netting three straight goals in the opening eight minutes to cut the deficit to just one.

Allison Carey ‘17 dished out an assist to Eleanor Kaestner ‘19 and finished a pass from Ashley Conner ‘20 to make the score 5-3 with 22:36 remaining in the game. Maddy Siebold ‘17 pulled the Red Devils within one 30 seconds later, scoring off an assist from Katie Barton ‘18.

St. Mary’s tallied a free position goal with 18:40 left to play but Sophie Waine ‘17 found the net on an eight-meter shot less than a minute later to keep the Devils within one, 6-5.

The Seahawks closed out the scoring with a goal at the 15:24 mark and their defense held on for the final of 7-5.

With this loss,the Red Devils slip to 0-2 on the year after facing the No. 10 and No. 18-ranked teams in the nation in their first two games of the season. They travel to the University of Mount Union for a 12:00 pm start on Saturday, March 4.