Women’s Squash Tops Bowdoin

Photo Courtesy of Dickinson Athletics

The Red Devil women’s sqash team bounced back to beat Bowdoin at Princeton on Sunday.

Connor Moore ‘18, Sports Editor
March 2, 2017
Filed under Sports

The No. 20-ranked Dickinson women’s squash team closed out the College Squash Association Team Championships on a high note, holding off No. 19-ranked Bowdoin College, 5-4, on Sunday morning, February 26, at Princeton University after dropping their first two matches of the tournament to Wesleyan and Tufts, respectively.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first five sets and held off a rally from Bowdoin to finish the season at 9-12 overall.

Domenica Romo 19 played a strong match, enduring through a five-set marathon at in the second flight (7-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 14-12).

Abby Wingerd 19 made a comeback to win the sixth flight. After trailing 2-0, she won the third set, 14-12, and went on to claim the match with scores of (11-4, 11-7) in the fourth and fifth sets.

Sarah Murphy 19 and Merritt Davis 17 both earned 3-1 wins in the seventh and eight flights, respectively.

Nicole DeLuca 19 played a hard-fought match in the third but suffered a 3-2 loss (10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-9).

The Red Devils took the ninth flight by default with senior Patricia Francis-Hall 17 earning the point for the win.

The Red Devils travel to Dartmouth College next weekend for the CSA Individual Championships on March 3-5. The men will compete in the tournament as well.

