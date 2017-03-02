Women’s Squash Tops Bowdoin
March 2, 2017
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The No. 20-ranked Dickinson women’s squash team closed out the College Squash Association Team Championships on a high note, holding off No. 19-ranked Bowdoin College, 5-4, on Sunday morning, February 26, at Princeton University after dropping their first two matches of the tournament to Wesleyan and Tufts, respectively.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first five sets and held off a rally from Bowdoin to finish the season at 9-12 overall.
Domenica Romo ’19 played a strong match, enduring through a five-set marathon at in the second flight (7-11, 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 14-12).
Abby Wingerd ’19 made a comeback to win the sixth flight. After trailing 2-0, she won the third set, 14-12, and went on to claim the match with scores of (11-4, 11-7) in the fourth and fifth sets.
Sarah Murphy ’19 and Merritt Davis ’17 both earned 3-1 wins in the seventh and eight flights, respectively.
Nicole DeLuca ’19 played a hard-fought match in the third but suffered a 3-2 loss (10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-9).
The Red Devils took the ninth flight by default with senior Patricia Francis-Hall ’17 earning the point for the win.
The Red Devils travel to Dartmouth College next weekend for the CSA Individual Championships on March 3-5. The men will compete in the tournament as well.
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.