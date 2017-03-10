Softball Splits First Two Games
March 11, 2017
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Dickinson softball team started off the 2017 season by splitting a double-header at the University of Mary Washington on Saturday afternoon, March 4. After dropping the opener 8-0, they came back to claim game two by a score of 5-3.
The Eagles had a strong start in game one, scoring 4 runs in the first two innings for an early 4-0 lead. The hosts scored another lone run in the fourth. She recorded her fourth hit of the game in the fifth as the Eagles capitalized on a pair of errors to push across three runs for the final of 8-0.
Dickinson regrouped and captured the nightcap, taking the second game 5-3 to force the split. Nicole Torlincasi ’17 hit a single, stole a base and scored on an RBI from Jessica Epstein ’18 to put the Red Devils on the board in the third inning.
Alissa Lema ’20 led-off the fifth inning with a triple and later crossed home plate to put the Dickinson up, 2-0.
Epstein singled and scored on an RBI double from Nicole Clayton ’18 before classmate Alicia Lane ’18 hit a two-run double to stretch the lead to 5-0.
The Eagles used an error and three base-hits to close the gap in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs. The Red Devils closed the door and held on for a 5-3 win to open the season, 1-1.
Lane went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the way. Killian Kueny ’19 earned the win on the mound with a complete game effort, allowing only five hits and recording three strikeouts.
The Red Devils are on the road for spring break as they are scheduled to face Minnesota-Crookston and Wisconsin-Platteville next Sunday at 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm, respectively, in Tuscon, Arizona. The will return home on March 20 for their first home double-header of the season against Elizabethtown College.
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.