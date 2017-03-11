Baseball Drops Doubleheader to Salisbury

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson baseball team had a strong performance in game one at Salisbury University but dropped the opener, 7-4 before the Sea Gulls jumped out to an early lead in the nightcap and went on to win, 8-1 on Sunday, March 5.

Stephen Sakowicz ’19 doubled to lead-off the game and came in to score after an RBI ground-out by Robbie Thompson ’18.

Salisbury capitalized on a two-out error to score a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. They stretched the margin to 3-1 in the second thanks to another error and a double.

The Red Devils answered with one run in the top of the third as Sakowicz walked and came in on a sacrifice fly by catcher Rick Hopkins ’17.

Another two-out rally extended the Sea Gulls’ lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the third. With two outs in the fifth, Austin Sumners ’18 stole third and scored. He walked and scored on a single from Sakowicz, again with two outs on the board in the seventh to cut the hosts’ lead to one.

Salisbury struck back with a pair of runs off of a double and a homerun to secure the final of 7-4. Sumners and Sakowicz each made it home twice while Sakowicz recorded two of the Red Devils’ four hits.

Ben Rappaport ’19 suffered the loss despite a solid six-inning effort. He scattered five hits and recorded five strikeouts in the start. Reid Collins ’18 racked up three strikeouts in two innings of relief pitching.

In game two, two consecutive errors put Salisbury runners on second and third in the bottom of the first before Tom LaBriola smacked a triple in to right field to put two runs on the board for the hosts.

Two more errors and a wild pitch allowed two more runs to come in for a 4-0 lead before Ryan Vasel ’19 recorded back-to-back strikeouts to stop the bleeding.

The Red Devils took advantage of a pair of Salisbury errors to load the bases in the top of the third but Sea Gulls pitcher Pete Grasso recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.

Salisbury added three runs in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead, heading into the sixth inning.

Jake Band ’17 got on base to try and get some offense going but a pop fly and a double-play ended the inning. Grasso hit a double in the bottom of the sixth and eventually came in to score on a wild pitch to being the score to 8-0.

The Red Devils eventually produced their lone run in the eighth with doubles from classmates Max Matilsky ’20 and Daniel Zamarin ’20 to make the final 8-1.

The Red Devils slip to 3-2 overall as they return home to play host to Shenandoah University at MacPhail Field at 3:00 p.m.