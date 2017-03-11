Men’s Tennis Starts the Season 1-0

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

New head coach David Bojalad led the Dickinson men’s tennis team to a strong start in its first dual match of the spring season, posting a 9-0 sweep at Washington & Jefferson College on Sunday, March 5.

Shawn Diniz ’18 joined classmate Samuel Loring ’18 to survive the top doubles flight, taking a 9-7 victory, while Diniz earned the point at number one singles (6-4, 7-5).

Loring overcame a first-set loss to take home the fourth flight (2-6, 7-6, 10-7).

Jackson Claudio ’17 and Derek Chen ’19 posted solid wins in singles, claiming the second and third flights (6-0, 6-3) and (6-0, 6-0), respectively.

Nick Reese ’18 won in the fifth in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 15-13) and James Demakos ‘19 claimed the six spot (6-0, 6-3).

Chen joined Reese to win the second doubles set, 8-3 while Claudio and Demakos won the third, 8-2.

The Red Devils start the spring season off at 1-0. Both the men’s and women’s teams will travel to Orlando, Florida for spring break where the men will face Bethel (Minn.) on Monday, March 13, before facing The College of St. Scholastica, Cornell College and Berry College later on in the week. They will return to Dickinson on March 25 for their first home match as well as their first conference match against Johns Hopkins.