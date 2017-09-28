Let’s Get Reel: You Get Me

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A common blame for procrastination, Netflix has always offered a variety of entertainment options to make even the most seasoned of television watchers question if they’ve really seen it all. I decided to branch out and try a movie from the “Thriller” category one evening to see if it really had anything to offer. Soon after, I discovered the Netflix-original titled, “You Get Me,” starring Bella Thorne, Halston Sage, and Taylor John Smith.

Set in Southern California, the film revolves around Holly, played by Bella Thorne, and the chain of events that stem from her obsession with Tyler, played by John Smith. Holly enters the movie when Tyler, breaks up with his girlfriend, played by Halston Sage. He meets Holly that same night. At the end of the summer when school is back in session, Holly happens to have transferred to Tyler’s school. This is only the first of the coincidences that involve Holly appearing wherever Tyler goes. As Holly appears in more and more places unannounced, it becomes more and more clear that she’s stalking him.

Through the many breakups, makeups, and near-deaths (or actual deaths) throughout the movie, Holly remains the central instigator, which creates a strong feminist character while simultaneously further developing her as a villain.

Despite the movie’s many surprising attributes, the storyline proved nonsensical and drawn-out at times, even seeming to add overlapping and intertwining layers of thrill at times simply to prove that the movie could indeed thrill people.

The actors also executed their characters surprisingly albeit the predictable and, at times, cheesy script. The overall colors and backdrops created fitting settings for the overdrawn screenplay.

For the many twists and turns that the movie contained, the movie did persist to engage me and all those watching with me. Bella Thorne perfectly captures the essence of a power-seeking uncontrollable high schooler, and although she (and many of her cast mates) were well above the typical high school age, Halston Sage effectively portrays a junior in high school.

Overall, the film was worth stepping outside of my usual realm, and I would recommend it to others.