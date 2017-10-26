Dorm Decor: Sydeney Dumont ’21 & Jordan Cox ’21

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hometowns:

SD: Ipswich, Mass.

JC: Clearwater, Fla.

Building:

Baird-Mcclintock

Majors/Minors:

SD: Intended neuroscience

JC: Intended chemistry

Favorite Color:

SD: Green

JC: Blue

How would you describe your room style in a few words: Beachy, Inviting

Favorite place in your room:

SD: “My favorite place in my room is my bed; I’ve decorated the walls around it with pictures of friends and family. I keep my yearbook on my table and other things that remind me of home.”

JC: “My favorite place in our room is my wall of pictures, cards, and post cards from my family.”

Dorm Inspiration:

SD: “I am inspired by my hometown, Ipswich Massachusetts. I tried to bring some of the beachy vibes of Ipswich to Dickinson and create a space that can be calming at times but also a place for friends to hang out and feel welcome.”

JC: “I’m most inspired by what’s functional and what makes me feel comfortable and feel at home. I try to surround myself with pictures and pieces that make me happy.”

Favorite stores: TJ Maxx and Target

Fun Fact:

SD: “My mom helped design my side of room”–Way to go Mrs. Dumont!

JC: “Sydney and I both separately got the exact same tapestry by accident.”