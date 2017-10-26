Dorm Decor: Sydeney Dumont ’21 & Jordan Cox ’21
October 26, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Hometowns:
SD: Ipswich, Mass.
JC: Clearwater, Fla.
Building:
Baird-Mcclintock
Majors/Minors:
SD: Intended neuroscience
JC: Intended chemistry
Favorite Color:
SD: Green
JC: Blue
How would you describe your room style in a few words: Beachy, Inviting
Favorite place in your room:
SD: “My favorite place in my room is my bed; I’ve decorated the walls around it with pictures of friends and family. I keep my yearbook on my table and other things that remind me of home.”
JC: “My favorite place in our room is my wall of pictures, cards, and post cards from my family.”
Dorm Inspiration:
SD: “I am inspired by my hometown, Ipswich Massachusetts. I tried to bring some of the beachy vibes of Ipswich to Dickinson and create a space that can be calming at times but also a place for friends to hang out and feel welcome.”
JC: “I’m most inspired by what’s functional and what makes me feel comfortable and feel at home. I try to surround myself with pictures and pieces that make me happy.”
Favorite stores: TJ Maxx and Target
Fun Fact:
SD: “My mom helped design my side of room”–Way to go Mrs. Dumont!
JC: “Sydney and I both separately got the exact same tapestry by accident.”
