Caf Review: Francese Caprese

The Francese Caprese, the current faculty sandwich at the Quarry, is delicious! The sandwich was created by Christopher Francese, professor of classical studies, and I wish it could be offered year-round. While the flavor profile was not very bold, I still really enjoyed it because I am not particularly bold. The ciabatta bread was crisp and all the ingredients worked perfectly together to create a very filling sandwich. I’ve never had pesto on a sandwich before so this was a first and it turn out great!