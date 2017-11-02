The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

By Ellie Doblin ’21, Life & Style Columnist
November 2, 2017
Filed under Life & Style

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Hometowns: Rochester, NY

Building: Adams

Majors/Minor: Intended political science major with an intended French minor

Favorite Color: Blue

Describe your room style: Cozy, lively, comfortable

Favorite place in your room: “My favorite place in my room is my fish tank. I have a beta fish named Finn who I spoiled with a big tank and lots of fake plants.”

Dorm Inspiration: “I decorated my room with things that remind me of home and make me happy. I drew inspiration from the places I’ve traveled. My best friend gave me prints of Paris, Edinburgh [Scotland] and New York City which are all places we went together and inspired my dorm decor.”

Favorite stores: Society6, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target

Fun Fact: All Eleanor’s bedding is animal themed! Her sheets are flamingos and giraffes.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Costume Incites Controversy Photo of Student’s Halloween Costume Prompts Backlash

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    APO Honors Lauren Lau with Day of Service

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Stress Less Week Hosted to Help Students Reduce Exam Stress

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Dept. of Theatre and Dance Turns College Farm to Dust Bowl

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Film Showing Highlights Experiences of Latina Performers

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    “Our Graduates Will Build a Better World” President Margee Ensign Inaugurated During Homecoming Weekend

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    Life & Style

    Porcupine Visits with Dickinsonians

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Experts Claim Republican Party Is Not Racist, Believes in Science

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Rose Walters Award Recipient Talks Climate Change, Human Behavior

  • Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

    News

    Call-in Hosted to Support Susya

Menu
The student news site of Dickinson College.
Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21