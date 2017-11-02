Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hometowns: Rochester, NY

Building: Adams

Majors/Minor: Intended political science major with an intended French minor

Favorite Color: Blue

Describe your room style: Cozy, lively, comfortable

Favorite place in your room: “My favorite place in my room is my fish tank. I have a beta fish named Finn who I spoiled with a big tank and lots of fake plants.”

Dorm Inspiration: “I decorated my room with things that remind me of home and make me happy. I drew inspiration from the places I’ve traveled. My best friend gave me prints of Paris, Edinburgh [Scotland] and New York City which are all places we went together and inspired my dorm decor.”

Favorite stores: Society6, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target

Fun Fact: All Eleanor’s bedding is animal themed! Her sheets are flamingos and giraffes.