Dorm Decor: Eleanor Payson ’21
November 2, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Hometowns: Rochester, NY
Building: Adams
Majors/Minor: Intended political science major with an intended French minor
Favorite Color: Blue
Describe your room style: Cozy, lively, comfortable
Favorite place in your room: “My favorite place in my room is my fish tank. I have a beta fish named Finn who I spoiled with a big tank and lots of fake plants.”
Dorm Inspiration: “I decorated my room with things that remind me of home and make me happy. I drew inspiration from the places I’ve traveled. My best friend gave me prints of Paris, Edinburgh [Scotland] and New York City which are all places we went together and inspired my dorm decor.”
Favorite stores: Society6, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Target
Fun Fact: All Eleanor’s bedding is animal themed! Her sheets are flamingos and giraffes.
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.