Caf Review: Tomato Basil Pizza & Mashed Potatoes
November 16, 2017
Filed under Life & Style
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
As a vegetarian, I usually have a little bit of difficulty finding something to eat in the caf, but I was able to eat an entré from the hot line this time! I had a piece of the tomato basil pizza and some mashed potatoes.
The tomato basil pizza, had a nice, fluffy crust and was adorned with fresh tomatoes. The basil was rather sparse, which was disappointing, but there was still enough to give it that strong herb taste.
The mashed potatoes were lovely. Coming from a very Irish family, anything potatoes is right up my alley, and these mashed potatoes were a nice reminder of home with their small, soft chunks of potato and flecks of potato skin (which is actually the most nutritious part of the potato!)
Overall, it was a great meal in the caf!
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.