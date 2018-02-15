Caf Review: Oatmeal
February 15, 2018
Filed under Life & Style
Whether you prefer it baked or in its natural form, oatmeal is a reliably delicious staple at the caf. If there’s ever a day where nothing else looks good, I know that the versatility of oatmeal will always make a meal great.
Since the oatmeal is served with a rather basic taste to begin with, it can be topped a variety of different ways. Brown sugar is always a go-to, but cinnamon can also add additional flavor that can easily be combined with other options. Peanut butter and jelly have also served as great additions to the dish. Fresh fruit such as blueberries, raspberries or banana can also be delicious additions in combination with peanut butter or Nutella.
