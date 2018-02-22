Let’s Get Reel: Friends from College

While I’m only half way through the season, “Friends from College” has given me a lot to think about. The show follows the lives of six friends from college in their late thirties as they try to navigate the challenges in their current lives, while still holding on to their glory years at Harvard.

Ethan (Keegan-Michael Key) and Lisa (Cobie Smulders) are struggling to have a baby, while Ethan is grappling with ending his 20-year affair with Sam (Annie Parisse).

Sam, a happily married mother of two and successful interior designer, cannot seem to shake her desire for Ethan and is concerned that he will end their affair once Lisa is pregnant.

Through it, all the love triangle finds individualized support from their college friends, Marianne (Jae Suh Park), Max (Fred Savage) and Nick (Nat Faxon).

As the season progresses, it becomes more apparent that, despite being adults, the characters cannot escape the obsession with their college years and are still unsure about their futures.

Each character is desperately holding on to something from their youth, whether it be their success, their recklessness, their sexual promiscuity or their lackadaisical attitudes. While this preservation of the past often leads the characters to trouble, it also makes for a hilarious show.

As a junior in college the show forces me to reflect more critically about where I see myself after college and who I see myself continuing to spend my time with. It makes me wonder how quickly people grow up and if they really ever do.

Friends from College is very funny and quirky, but it also makes you think critically about how you currently interact and will interact with your friends from college.