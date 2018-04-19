The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Adoptable Bees Cause a Buzz

Ellis Tucci '20
April 19, 2018
Life & Style

The Dickinson community is now able to adopt a bee through the Adopt a Bee program, which was kick-started with the introduction of bees to hives located behind Rector.

Adopt a Bee was first conceptualized by Cody Rosenbarker, Center for Sustainability Education’s (CSE) sustainability learning coordinator. Rosenbarker said he was happy to see his initial idea come to fruition.

During the event, the set of bees that will be a part of the Adopt a Bee program, including a new queen, was introduced to the hives.

Bees that have been adopted by members of the community will be tagged with a special type of marker, allowing for easy identification in the periodic pictures and text updates that the adopters will receive.

The Adopt a Bee program will continue until the end of the year, and start once again in the beginning of the fall semester with a new set of bees. “But,” said Luke MacCormick ’20, when referring to the current stock of adoptable bees, “you can’t tell how old the bees are right now; we’ll keep track of them until they die.”

The bees were introduced to the hives on Saturday, April 14 behind Rector.

For more information on Adopt a Bee and how to adopt a bee, contact CSE at [email protected]

Adoptable Bees Cause a Buzz