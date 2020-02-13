Dorm Decor: Bridget Williams ’21
February 13, 2020
Hometown: Ellicott City, Md.
Dorm: Delta Nu House
Majors: Math & Quantitative Economics
Favorite color: Black and grey.
Dorm style: Bridget describes her room as cozy and a little alternative.
Favorite place in your room: “My nook in the corner of my room.”
Dream roommate: The author of this article.
Dorm inspiration: Bridget got a lot of ideas from Pinterest.
Favorite stores to purchase dorm decor: Target, Etsy and Red Bubble.
Fun fact: “I’m right handed but brush my teeth with my left hand.”
