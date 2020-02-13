Dorm Decor: Bridget Williams ’21

Share on Google Plus

Hometown: Ellicott City, Md.

Dorm: Delta Nu House

Majors: Math & Quantitative Economics

Favorite color: Black and grey.

Dorm style: Bridget describes her room as cozy and a little alternative.

Favorite place in your room: “My nook in the corner of my room.”

Dream roommate: The author of this article.

Dorm inspiration: Bridget got a lot of ideas from Pinterest.

Favorite stores to purchase dorm decor: Target, Etsy and Red Bubble.

Fun fact: “I’m right handed but brush my teeth with my left hand.”