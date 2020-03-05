Straight from the Plate: Improv Curry

Since getting to Copenhagen and becoming responsible for cooking for myself, I have found my love of curry, whether Indian or Thai, has only strengthened. Mind you, this improv curry— for example, it’s already a pretty low-ingredient recipe, but most of the time I’ll use onion powder instead of the actual onion the recipe calls for just because it’s usually what I already have on hand.

Ingredients:

• 1 package (12.3 ounces) extra-firm tofu, drained and cubed

• 1.25 teaspoons seasoned salt

• 1 tablespoon canola oil

• 1 small onion, chopped (or 1 teaspoon onion powder)

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 cup light coconut milk

• 1 teaspoon curry powder

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 cup spinach, bell peppers, or your vegetable of choice

• 2 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa or your preferred grain

Directions:

1. Heat large nonstick skillet

2. Optional: Season tofu with salt and sauté until lightly browned. Remove temporarily.

3. In the same skillet, sauté onion and garlic for 1-2 minutes or until crisp-tender. If using onion powder, cook it with the garlic until the mixture is slightly browned—about 1 minute.

4. Stir in the coconut milk, curry, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.

5. Reduce the heat and let the curry simmer uncovered for 4-5 minutes or until the sauce has slightly thickened.

6. Stir in tofu; heat through. Serve with rice.

This recipe was adapted from Taste of Home.