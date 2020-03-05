Straight from the Plate: Improv Curry
March 5, 2020
Since getting to Copenhagen and becoming responsible for cooking for myself, I have found my love of curry, whether Indian or Thai, has only strengthened. Mind you, this improv curry— for example, it’s already a pretty low-ingredient recipe, but most of the time I’ll use onion powder instead of the actual onion the recipe calls for just because it’s usually what I already have on hand.
Ingredients:
• 1 package (12.3 ounces) extra-firm tofu, drained and cubed
• 1.25 teaspoons seasoned salt
• 1 tablespoon canola oil
• 1 small onion, chopped (or 1 teaspoon onion powder)
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1/2 cup light coconut milk
• 1 teaspoon curry powder
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1 cup spinach, bell peppers, or your vegetable of choice
• 2 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa or your preferred grain
Directions:
1. Heat large nonstick skillet
2. Optional: Season tofu with salt and sauté until lightly browned. Remove temporarily.
3. In the same skillet, sauté onion and garlic for 1-2 minutes or until crisp-tender. If using onion powder, cook it with the garlic until the mixture is slightly browned—about 1 minute.
4. Stir in the coconut milk, curry, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil.
5. Reduce the heat and let the curry simmer uncovered for 4-5 minutes or until the sauce has slightly thickened.
6. Stir in tofu; heat through. Serve with rice.
This recipe was adapted from Taste of Home.
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.