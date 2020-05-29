Docu-Series to Binge After Watching Tiger King

We all remember the impact Tiger King had during the beginnings of America’s quarantine. Even though Tiger King’s popularity spiked months ago, people still can’t stop talking about how unbelievable and shocking the story is. Features such as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin still reside in social media’s wake and appear in popular news, and the laced and unpredictable twists throughout the series makes the show nearly impossible to stop watching. If you’re like me and still trying to chase the high of Tiger King’s attention-grabbing drama and unforeseeable storyline, here are some docu-series to binge next*:

Wild Wild Country

Released in 2018, this docu-series retells the story of a largely forgotten religious community, formed by the controversial Guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, in Oregon during the 1980s. This community, named Rajneesh Puram, originally founds itself on utopian ideals. Yet Wild Wild Country analyzes how the petty and mundane happenings within Rajneesh Puram eventually lead to not only massively illegal wiretapping scandals, but the first ever bioterror attack on the United States. If you are looking for a docu-series that captures an intense, yet rarely talked about historical event, this show is for you!

Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened

Having reached its peak of popularity in 2019, Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened might be old news to some Dickinsonians. But, if you are looking for some drama that is not so dark and distracts you from the stress of today’s current events, this is the docu-series for you! Following the events that lead up to the chaotic disaster that was the 2017 Fyre Film Festival, this docu-series interviews people behind the festival’s planning, including Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. Through the series’ retelling, viewers gain insight into how the festival, although originally created as a posh and exclusive event, quickly turned into an extreme case of fraud. The drama in this show builds throughout the series, so this series is one to stick through if you are looking for plot twists!

*All docuseries accessible on Netflix