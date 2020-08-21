Ingredients

1 large peeled and pitted avocado

2 large eggs at room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

3 tablespoons unsalted butter – at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup Bob’s Red Mill Flour

1 teaspoon espresso powder (very optional–I didn’t use it for these but it’s supposed to bring out the chocolate taste in the brownies without making them taste actually like coffee)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Don’t shutter yet! The minimal avocado in this brownie actually adds to its fudginess instead of detracting from it. The next time you have an avocado that’s seeing its last days, I beg you to use it in this brownie recipe.

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8×8-in pan with parchment paper or spray it with cooking spray.

In the bowl of a food processor, blend the avocado, eggs, sugar, maple syrup, butter, and vanilla until they’re completely combined. Pause the machine to scrape down the sides a few times to avoid random avocado chunks–think of these more as brownies with avocado in them, not avocado flavored brownies, you know?

Add the cocoa powder flour, baking soda (make sure it’s not baking powder), and salt. Blend until smooth. Lastly, add ¼ of chocolate chips and briefly blend.

Scrape the brownie batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top. Sprinkle the top with the remaining ¼ cup of chocolate chips. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the top is set and a toothpick or knife comes out pretty much clean when inserted in the center of the brownies. Allow to cool for 30 minutes. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours for maximum fudginess.

Recipe courtesy of Well Plated By Erin

https://www.wellplated.com/avocado-brownies/