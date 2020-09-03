Salmon+with+White+Wine+Mustard+Sauce

Ingredients

¼ tsp salt (divided)

1/8 tsp black pepper

4 (6oz) salmon fillets

1 tbsp butter or stick margarine (divided)

3 tbsp minced shallots

2 tbsp dry white wine

¾ cup sodiumless chicken broth

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

¾ tsp cornstarch

4 tsp minced fresh garlic

Minced fresh Tarragon or herb of choice

This recipe is effortlessly delicious and easy enough for a perfect weeknight meal. You could also dress it up with some roasted vegetables or whatever other side suits you best. The mixture of the mustard and the herbs goes well with the smoothness of the fish and leaves you satisfied. This dish was paired with green beans and cardamom rice.

Directions

Sprinkle 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper over the fish. Melt 1 ½ teaspoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish, cook for 7 minutes on each side or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove from the skillet and keep warm.

Melt 1 ½ teaspoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the shallots, and sauté for 1 minute or until tender. Add the wine and cook for 30 seconds. Combine 1/8 teaspoon salt, broth, Dijon mustard and cornstarch and stir with a whisk. Add to the skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until reduced to ¾ cup (about 1 minute). Spoon sauce over fish, and sprinkle with tarragon.

Recipe courtesy of myrecipes.com