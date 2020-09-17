Student Spotlight: Rylee Beam ‘23

Name: Rylee Beam

Class: 2023

Where you’re Zooming from: Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Prospective major/minor: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Have you encountered any unexpected challenges with online learning?

The only unexpected challenge that I’ve come across is trying to find quiet spaces to do work besides my room so that I don’t just spend my whole day there. My sister and both of my parents are working/doing school from home as well, so that limits the places in the house where I can do work.

How does this semester compare to last semester, after the shift to remote instruction?

I would say that so far, it’s gone smoother compared to online last semester. I can tell that each professor took advantage of the time they had to carefully plan out how they would conduct their class remotely. The biggest differences I’ve seen within my classes is that more of them are synchronous now than they were last semester, and the professors have adjusted their ways of administering tests so that they are still able to evaluate how much we’ve learned.

What do you miss most about being on campus?

I miss the independence that living on campus gave me, and I really miss being able to see my friends!

What’s your favorite song/artist right now?

This is always a hard question for me! I’ve been listening to a lot of Hozier lately though.

Fun fact:

I’ve played the piano for 13 years!