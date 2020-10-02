Student Spotlight: Olivia Riordan

Name: Olivia Riordan

Class: 2021

Where you’re Zooming from: Limerick, PA

Pronouns: She/her/hers

Major/minor: Music (Musical studies track) and American studies double major

What is something that has gone well for you with online learning?

I am really enjoying the process of creating my senior theses alongside my peers in my senior seminar courses. I am looking into the San Quentin Mixtape, a rap album created by the inmates at San Quentin State Prison in California, and children’s television programming.

What is your favorite thing about Dickinson?

The people and the relationships I have been able to build, because I love meeting new people. At Dickinson I have met some absolutely amazing people who I am so incredibly grateful to know.

Favorite place on campus?

It’s a tie between the MOB office and Rubendall Recital Hall!

When you were younger, what did you want to become? Has that changed at all?

When I was younger, my career interests were becoming a fashion designer or a famous singer. In high school, I wanted to be an environmental scientist who worked specifically with water desalination. Currently, I would like to have a career in music programming or social justice. Outside of a career path I wanted to be a kind person who was nice and welcoming to the people I meet, which continues to be my lifelong goal.

What is your favorite memory from the past year?

Putting on the Drag Show with my MOB Special Events Co-Chair, Olin. We worked on the project over the whole summer and fall leading up to the event in October. We got to meet all of the local Drag Queens and Kings, as well as Peppermint, a contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

How has being involved with MOB changed your experience at Dickinson?

I became involved with MOB during pre-orientation and continued my involvement throughout my four years at Dickinson. My first and sophomore years I was a general member, last year I was a Special Events Chair and this year I am the Chair. MOB is a space where everyone is welcome and the space that I feel the most welcome in, and I can be my full and authentic self. It is also where I have made some of my strongest friendships!

Fun fact: I wear a flower in my hair every day!