Let’s Get Reel: Enola Holmes

If you are a fan of mystery, adventure, action, witty comebacks, Britishness, and girl power, then the new Netflix movie Enola Holmes should be added to your queue of movies to watch this month. Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, the film is a fresh take on the classic Sherlock Holmes stories with a female heroine leading the charge along with other strong female characters and gripping storylines scattered throughout.

*Spoilers Ahead*

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, who also produced the film (is there nothing this girl can’t do?), the plot follows 16-year-old Enola Holmes. She is the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Not raised to become a wife as her oldest brother Mycroft Holmes (Sam Clafin) wished, Enola’s mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), taught Enola how to read, play word games, and how to fight using the martial art of jiu jitsu.

When her mother disappears without telling her, Enola must use the skills that she was taught and a few that she picks up along the way to try and find out where and why her mother left. Enter the very dashing and somewhat ignorant Viscount Tewkesbury, the Marquess of Basilwether (yes, that’s his name). Played by Louis Partridge, Tewkesbury interrupts Enola’s quest to find her mother entangling Enola in a mystery that she hadn’t counted on.

I could not get enough of this movie when I first watched it. I think the characters are fun and engaging, and the story keeps you wondering what is around the next corner. I was worried at first when they introduced the character of Tewkesbury since his character could be made into a love interest for Enola. Don’t get me wrong. I like a good romance as much as the next person, especially when the characters have terrific chemistry. Still, I was worried with the feminist take on the story that they would make the movie all about the romance. Thankfully though, they were able to make the relationship between Enola and Tewkesbury not the film’s main focus and left the connection open for a potential sequel. I cannot recommend this movie enough, so the next time you are scrolling through Netflix, unsure of what to watch, you should definitely check this one out.