Student Spotlight: Katie Chapis
October 16, 2020
Name: Katie Chapis
Class: 2024
Where you’re Zooming from: Royersford, Pennsylvania (outside of Philly)
Pronouns: she/her/hers
Prospective major/minor: I’m hoping to major in Biology and minor in Spanish
Favorite class this semester: This is tough! I think my Biology 132 course (cancer biology) is my favorite because it is very fascinating to learn about, and it has so many real-world applications.
What do you like most about Dickinson?
I like the community and people within it! Everyone, faculty and students included, seems so nice and has been so welcoming. Even though I haven’t been on campus with everyone yet, I can already tell that there is such a strong sense of community and that it is kind and supportive!
What are you most looking forward to once you are on campus?
I am most looking forward to getting to meet and interact with all my classmates and professors in person once we are on campus! I also can’t wait to meet new people who I haven’t had a class with yet.
What do you want to do after your time at Dickinson?
I am hoping to attend veterinary school and practice veterinary medicine after Dickinson, however, I am still not positive. I just know that I love biology, so I’m hoping to do something with that!
What do you like to do outside of school?
Outside of school I really like to garden, go on walks and runs, play with my pets, and hang out with friends (pre-COVID times).
Do you have any pets?
Yes! I have a cat, Coco, and a dog, Shasta. One plus about not being on campus yet is that I’ve been able to enjoy spending more time with them!
Fun fact/anything else you want to share:
I have a twin brother, Jason. He is four minutes older than me!
