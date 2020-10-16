Thai Broccoli Soup

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 large shallots

4-5 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 tbsp chopped ginger

1 medium jalapeno, sliced

¼ cup chopped lemongrass

4 cups veggie or chicken stock

¾ tsp salt

1 lime, wedged

1 Ib broccoli, chopped small

1 ½ cup potato or sweet potato

1,13oz can of coconut milk

1 tsp sugar

2-3 tbsp lime juice

A handful of spinach (optional)

This is a vibrant dish filled with delicious vegetables. The lemongrass is key to the flavor of the dish but be aware of how to cut it–it’s easy to make a mistake on the first attempt. Using the vegetable stock instead of chicken really allows for the other flavors to come through. This is an easy dish to make at home and is very comforting after a long day. I also recommend a drizzle of extra coconut milk or some chopped cilantro on top. Pine nuts are also a nice addition, although the recipe did not mention them.

Preparation

Heat oil in a medium heavy-bottom pot over medium heat. Add shallots and sauté for 3 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, and jalapeno. Sauté 3 more minutes until shallots are tender. Add lemongrass and sauté 1-2 more minutes. Add veggie/chicken stock, salt and broccoli and bring to a boil. Bring to a boil, cover, lower heat and simmer 10-12 minutes, or until broccoli is fork tender. Once tender, turn heat off, uncover. At this point, add the handful of spinach to add color and blend until very smooth. Stir in coconut milk–start with half a can and add to taste. Add sugar and stir. Add lime juice and serve hot.

