Straight from the Plate: Brazilian Brigadeiros

If you’ve ever had a conversation with a Brazilian about Brazilian cuisine, chances are they mentioned brigadeiros. These irresistibly sweet, rich, chocolatey truffles are an absolute staple dessert in Brazil, especially at birthday parties and events. This simple recipe has been in my family for generations, so I highly encourage you to give it a try!

Ingredients

1 can of sweet condensed milk

4 tbsp of cocoa powder

1 tbsp of butter

Lots of chocolate sprinkles

Small paper liners (optional)

Instructions

Add the condensed milk, cocoa powder, and butter to a medium-size pot. Bring it to the stove (medium heat) and keep stirring the mixture constantly with a wooden spoon. If it’s still too sticky, bring the heat down a bit. After about 10 minutes of stirring, the mixture won’t stick to the pan at all; that’s when you’ll know the mixture is almost ready. Pro tip: if you can tilt your pan and it unsticks from the sides and the bottom, it’s ready. Remove the pan from the stove and let it cool for a few minutes.

If you’d like to have “brigadeiro de colher” (spoon brigadeiros), grab a spoon and bom apetite (as they say in Portuguese)!

To make the traditional ball-shaped brigadeiros

4. Pour the brigadeiro mixture onto a greased plate or dish where you can evenly spread it out. I like using a shallow Pyrex glass dish.

5. Pour the chocolate sprinkles onto another plate/dish.

6. Grease your hands with a bit of butter. Using a spoon, scoop up about a teaspoon full of the brigadeiro mixture and roll it in your hands until you form a smooth ball. Drop it into the chocolate sprinkles, roll it around, and place it in a paper liner.

7. Enjoy!