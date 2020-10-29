Student Spotlight: Sophia Kovatsis

Name: Sophia Kovatsis

Class: 2024

Where are you from? Natick, Massachusetts (10 miles west of Boston)

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Prospective major/minor: Biology or Neuroscience, with a minor in Psychology. I plan on attending medical school and becoming a physician.

What is your favorite class this semester? My favorite class would have to be Biology 132 (cancer biology) with Professors Roberts and Frey. It is a unique class that you wouldn’t find at every school. It’s amazing to learn how cancer acts at a microscopic level.

What do you like most about Dickinson, even during this online semester? Although we are online, the Dickinson community is still very active. There are still lots of activities to get involved in and get to know your classmates.

What are you looking forward to the most when everyone is back on campus? I am excited to meet my classmates, professors and teammates when we are back on campus. Being able to train with the team is definitely something I have been looking forward to since COVID shut down my senior season earlier this year.

What do you enjoy doing outside of school? I love to cook, hike, travel, bike, walk my dog, and spend time with my friends. I am also on the track team at Dickinson as a hurdler/multi.

Do you have any pets or siblings? I am the youngest of four; I have two sisters and a brother. We also have a dog named Tanner.

What is a fun fact about yourself? A fun fact is that I can understand Greek, but I cannot speak it.

If you could acquire any talent right now, what would it be and why? If I could acquire any talent, it would be to speak every language. I love to travel and being able to speak the native language wherever I’m visiting would be amazing!