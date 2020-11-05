Fruit Wholemeal Cookies

I have a sweet tooth, and during the festive holiday season I tend to go a little overboard eating sweet treats. This recipe is one I’ve tried a few times and is a great substitute for conventionally unhealthy things many of us eat during the holidays.

2 ¼ cups of whole wheat flour, plus extra for dusting

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the flour, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and sugar in a large bowl and stir together until combined.

Add the butter and rub it in until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Whisk the egg and vanilla extract in a separate bowl, and add to the mixture, adding a little cold water if needed to bring the dough together.

Knead the chopped raisins and apple spice into the dough.

Roll the dough out on a floured board.

Use a 2 ¾ inch floured cookie cutter to cut out the cookies and place them on nonstick baking sheets, re-rolling the dough when necessary.