Fruit Wholemeal Cookies

Photo Courtesy of Thermomixing With Emma Payne.

Sai Atluri '24, Guest Writer
November 5, 2020

I have a sweet tooth, and during the festive holiday season I tend to go a little overboard eating sweet treats. This recipe is one  I’ve tried a few times and is a great substitute for conventionally unhealthy things many of us eat during the holidays.

  • 2 ¼ cups of whole wheat flour, plus extra for dusting
  • 2 tbsp of wheat germ
  • ¼ tbsp of baking soda
  • ½ tsp of salt
  • ¼ cup of superfine sugar
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 tsp of vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp of chopped raisins
  • ¼ tsp of apple pie spice
  • Cookie cutter
  • Wire rack
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Place the flour, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and sugar in a large bowl and stir together until combined.
  3. Add the butter and rub it in until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
  4. Whisk the egg and vanilla extract in a separate bowl, and add to the mixture, adding a little cold water if needed to bring the dough together.
  5. Knead the chopped raisins and apple spice into the dough.
  6. Roll the dough out on a floured board.
  7. Use a 2 ¾ inch floured cookie cutter to cut out the cookies and place them on nonstick baking sheets, re-rolling the dough when necessary.
  8. Bake in batches in the preheated oven for 20-25 mins, or until dry but not brown. Let cool on a wire rack.

Recipe Courtesy of the cookbook 200 Inspirational Cookies Recipes.