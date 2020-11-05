Fruit Wholemeal Cookies
November 5, 2020
I have a sweet tooth, and during the festive holiday season I tend to go a little overboard eating sweet treats. This recipe is one I’ve tried a few times and is a great substitute for conventionally unhealthy things many of us eat during the holidays.
- 2 ¼ cups of whole wheat flour, plus extra for dusting
- 2 tbsp of wheat germ
- ¼ tbsp of baking soda
- ½ tsp of salt
- ¼ cup of superfine sugar
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 tsp of vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp of chopped raisins
- ¼ tsp of apple pie spice
- Cookie cutter
- Wire rack
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Place the flour, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and sugar in a large bowl and stir together until combined.
- Add the butter and rub it in until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
- Whisk the egg and vanilla extract in a separate bowl, and add to the mixture, adding a little cold water if needed to bring the dough together.
- Knead the chopped raisins and apple spice into the dough.
- Roll the dough out on a floured board.
- Use a 2 ¾ inch floured cookie cutter to cut out the cookies and place them on nonstick baking sheets, re-rolling the dough when necessary.
- Bake in batches in the preheated oven for 20-25 mins, or until dry but not brown. Let cool on a wire rack.
Recipe Courtesy of the cookbook 200 Inspirational Cookies Recipes.
