Student Spotlight: Livia Dibb ‘24

Name: Livia Dibb

Class: 2024

Where you’re from: Framingham, Massachusetts

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Prospective major/minor: Biology and dance

What is your favorite part about being on campus?

I’ve loved meeting the people I’ve been dancing with on Zoom for many months now, the feeling of dancing with other people in the same room is a lot better and I forgot how it felt.

How’s the pod going?

The pod system has been working well, I feel like I’ve been paired with people I can trust, and we keep each other safe, but we also have fun.

What’s something fun you do with your pod?

I like when we play music and sit out in the hallway like it’s one of our rooms, or just do our homework together. The super bowl fashion walk was super fun too.

What’s your favorite meal you’ve had on campus?

I’ve liked getting my custom tacos and burritos from the SNAR, and it’s also amazing having a wide variety of baked goods at the Grab & Go.

Favorite ice cream flavor?

Cookies and cream!

What do you want to do after your Dickinson career?

I can see myself working in a lab setting, and I’d like to continue dancing because it’s the only exercise I actually jive with.

Fun fact:

I almost always wear 2 different color socks (on purpose)!