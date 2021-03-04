Best Brownies
March 4, 2021
While I may not have come up with this recipe, I swear by these brownies. They work as fudgy brownies if you take them out of the oven earlier, or they can also work as denser ones with just a few extra minutes in the oven. I also like adding in chopped walnuts to add a bit of flavor and a different consistency. You can experiment with frosting as well, both vanilla and chocolate work great with this recipe. These brownies are fast and easy to make, I definitely encourage you to try them.
Ingredients:
½ cup butter
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
½ cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp baking powder
Chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and grease an 8-inch pan.
- In a bowl, heat the butter in the microwave for about 20 seconds on medium power.
- In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugar, eggs, and the vanilla extract. Use a mixer (or whisk) to incorporate the cocoa powder, flour, salt, baking powder, and chopped walnuts.
- Pour the brownie batter into the pan and place it in the oven for 25-30 minutes depending on desired consistency.
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.