Best Brownies

While I may not have come up with this recipe, I swear by these brownies. They work as fudgy brownies if you take them out of the oven earlier, or they can also work as denser ones with just a few extra minutes in the oven. I also like adding in chopped walnuts to add a bit of flavor and a different consistency. You can experiment with frosting as well, both vanilla and chocolate work great with this recipe. These brownies are fast and easy to make, I definitely encourage you to try them.

Ingredients:

½ cup butter

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp baking powder

Chopped walnuts (optional)

Directions: