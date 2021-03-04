Easy Dorm Recipes: Chocolate Covered Popcorn and Two Ingredient Mug Cake!

Lucy Walrond '24, Guest Writer
March 4, 2021

Chocolate Covered Popcorn

Ingredients: 

  • Microwavable Popcorn
  • M&M’s

Instructions:

  1. Microwave popcorn using your microwave’s “popcorn” setting or for 2 minutes.
  2. Once finished, pour M&M’s into the popcorn bag, hold the opening shut, and shake.
  3. Close the opening, so no heat gets out.
  4. Let sit for 1 minute.
  5. ENJOY!

 

Two Ingredient Mug Cake

Ingredients:

  • Boxed Cake Mix (6 Tbsp.)
  • Water (2 Tbsp.)

Instructions:

  1. Mix 2 Tbsp. Of water and 6 Tbsp. Of cake mix in a microwave safe mug. (Mug does not need to be greased).
  2. Make sure to mix well. 
  3. Microwave for 1 minute. (Put a paper towel over mug, in case of mess).
  4. Add any toppings you like.
  5. ENJOY!