Easy Dorm Recipes: Chocolate Covered Popcorn and Two Ingredient Mug Cake!
March 4, 2021
Chocolate Covered Popcorn
Ingredients:
- Microwavable Popcorn
- M&M’s
Instructions:
- Microwave popcorn using your microwave’s “popcorn” setting or for 2 minutes.
- Once finished, pour M&M’s into the popcorn bag, hold the opening shut, and shake.
- Close the opening, so no heat gets out.
- Let sit for 1 minute.
- ENJOY!
Two Ingredient Mug Cake
Ingredients:
- Boxed Cake Mix (6 Tbsp.)
- Water (2 Tbsp.)
Instructions:
- Mix 2 Tbsp. Of water and 6 Tbsp. Of cake mix in a microwave safe mug. (Mug does not need to be greased).
- Make sure to mix well.
- Microwave for 1 minute. (Put a paper towel over mug, in case of mess).
- Add any toppings you like.
- ENJOY!
