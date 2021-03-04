Listen Up: Ungodly Hour (Chrome Edition)

On February 26th, the duo Chloe x Halle released the extended edition of their 2020 Album, /Ungodly Hour. The new edition, /Ungodly Hour Chrome Edition, includes two new songs, ”Hazy,” and “80/20.”

The duo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, are twin sisters. They have been in the entertainment industry since they were kids, first taking on minor acting roles. Currently, both Halle and Chloe are on /Grown-ish, a spinoff of /Black-ish on Freeform. Halle will be making her biggest film appearance as Ariel in the live-action of The Little Mermaid.

When Chloe x Halle released /Ungodly Hour in June 2020, it was highly anticipated and well-received. Their song “Do It” became their first song to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Do It” was also an internet hit last summer while it was used in over 500,000 Tik Tok videos.

In contrast to the rest of the album, the two new songs on the extended album showcase a darker tone that the duo nails. I personally loved the magical sound that was used in “Ungodly Hour,” “Tipsy,” and “ROYL,” but the two new songs add a new layer to the already dynamic album.

“Hazy” showcases the duo’s fantastic range as the sensual lyrics are introduced with a deep, enchanting voice. In the first verse, the lyrics “Your smile is like the first rain out of the summertime / Your soul is kind,” are some of my favorites. In “Hazy,” Chloe x Halle sings about the feeling of seeing someone fall for you. In “80/20,” the duo sings about being torn between two people: the person offering a semi-fulfilling relationship or the side piece. In both of these songs, there is a feeling much different from the rest of the album. While the first thirteen songs offer a sparkly feeling of empowerment, the last two bring a dark, mysterious story. While I prefer the latter, I can appreciate the two newest songs.

Along with the drop of /Ungodly Hour Chrome Edition, Chloe x Halle released a music video for the title track, “Ungodly Hour.” The video is a cool-toned video with futuristic aspects, and it is currently at 2.1M views. As one of the two music videos released for the album, fans have high hopes that the two will strike again with another enchanting music video.

Stream /Ungodly Hour Chrome Edition anywhere you get your music.