Student Spotlight: Juliana Gianni

Class: 2024

Where you’re from: Pittsburgh, PA

Pronouns: she/her

Prospective major/minor: Environmental Science and Educational Studies double major

What is your favorite part about being on campus?

Getting to meet new people safely and going into town on sunny days to get coffee or go to the farmers market. It’s been nice finally getting to explore Carlisle and take advantage of the opportunities on campus.

What’s your favorite Caf meal?

To be honest, I have yet to discover it…

Favorite ice cream flavor?

Cookie dough.

What do you want to do after your Dickinson career?

Travel before getting a stable job. I’m not sure where yet, but I want to travel because I’ve lived in the same place my whole life and I want to get out and experience more and see what other places and cultures have to offer before settling somewhere for good.

What’s something you’ve had to adjust to since moving to campus?

Establishing a consistent routine. Throughout quarantine and last semester everything was unpredictable, so having set meal times and such has been an adjustment.

Fun fact:

I am a member of the women’s soccer team!