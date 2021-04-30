Straight From the Plate: Buzzfeed Tasty Fried Rice Recipe

This is an extremely easy yet delicious recipe that can be made from ingredients that you most likely have at home. It’s full of rich flavors and can be made using leftover rice and vegetables from the previous day if you really want a quick and easy recipe that also satisfies your taste buds. You can also add any kind of meat and vegetables that you desire or replace any of the vegetables and garnishes for a hearty meal.

Add the brown rice, vegetable broth and diced carrots to your Instant Pot. Stir until combined.

Close the lid until you hear the beep. Tip: Closing the lid can be tricky. Have the pressure knob at 11 o’clock and turn right.

Turn the pressure knob to “Sealing”. Select “Manual” and reduce the time to 24 minutes. It will say “On” in a few seconds. Note: the Instant Pot will need to warm up for 5-10 minutes. Steam will be released and a few minutes later, the time will start counting down.

Once the time goes off, carefully turn the pressure knob to “Venting”. Let all of the stream release before opening the lid.

Stir the rice, then transfer from the pot into a medium sized bowl and set aside.

Select “Saute” on the Instant Pot. Once it says “Hot”, add the oil.

When the oil is shimmering, add the onion. Cook for around 1 minute until slightly opaque.

Add the minced garlic, frozen peas, salt, and pepper. Mix until incorporated.

Add rice mixture and stir until everything is combined.

Make a well in the middle of the rice for the eggs. Pour the beaten eggs into the well, stirring only the eggs until they are cooked.