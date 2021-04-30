Summer Break Blueprint: AJ Massaro ’24
April 30, 2021
Hometown: South Plainfield, New Jersey
Intended Major: International studies and middle east studies double major with a minor in Arabic
What are your plans for the summer?
This summer I will spend a significant amount of time working in retail. I work at a small liquor store in my town and I mainly handle shipments, stock shelves, and work the register. Outside of that, I will hopefully be safely visiting friends that I have made over the last semester and reconnecting with them before the start of next semester.
What is something productive that you would like to do?
I will be polishing up my Arabic over the summer. As I have learned in the past, I know it is easy to lose track of a language over an extended break. I am hoping to expand my understanding of the language.
How has COVID impacted your summer plans?
It has definitely made me reconsider my plans. I will most likely not be traveling as much over the summer and will limit my contact with friends significantly. If not for COVID, I would 100 percent be trying to travel more over the course of the summer. As a person who loves to travel, it will be difficult to spend so much time at home, but I’ll try to make the best of it and maximize any travel that I can fit in.
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.