Swift’s unconventional engagement ring

Taylor Swift’s engagement posts have almost 40 million likes on Instagram. The photos were reposted countless times, some engaging in commentary about the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” However, others, including myself, were focused on the engagement ring.

Swift’s engagement ring is unconventional. It is approximately an 8 carat, old mined cut, elongated cushion, solitaire diamond with a gold bezel setting effect. The ring is beautiful, likely valuing over $400,000. Although, depending on diamond quality, it could be worth significantly more. Standard engagement rings tend to be 1.5cts, pear/round cut, solitaire diamond— they average $2,000-$6,000 depending on the diamond’s cut, color, and clarity.

With Taylor Swift’s influence, the future of engagement rings may change forever. My employer, a jeweler, spoke about how multiple other jewelers are considering focusing on this ‘new wave’ of engagement rings. Old mine cut and elongated cushion cuts are not frequently in jewelry shops or even in catalogues. In the upcoming months I believe we are destined to see a change in stock in jewelry shops to enact this trend. In my opinion, I believe there will be a decline of chunky, multi-ring (engagement + wedding) bands in exchange for more slender bezel bands—mimicking Swift’s engagement ring.

I am particular to marquise cut diamonds instead of elongated cushion cuts. However, the reintroduction of the old mine cut is something I am very excited to see. While I do enjoy typical diamond cutting, Fancy cuts, like mine and Portuguese, reveal more brilliance of the diamond. If there is an introduction to more fancy cutting diamonds, these ‘standard’ rings would become much more expensive.

Personally, I am not recommending Swift’s ring. If someone would want a replica, I would suggest a lab grown diamond as it is significantly less expensive. However, the appeal of Swift’s ring is that it is antiquish, so individuals replicating it may want a natural diamond for that reason. Still, I will continue to recommend rings that suit the individual instead of a soon-to-be trending ring.