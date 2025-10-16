“Yellowjackets” sadly ending

With the recent announcement that “Yellowjackets” is coming to an end with its upcoming fourth season, as a personal fan of the show, it’s hard not to feel absolutely crushed. With this announcement, fans across social media have been voicingtheir disappointment about the show coming to an end. Yet, with an emotional touch clearly playing a part in why fans are so upset, their emotions are also filled with worry.

At the end of season three, it is revealed that the girls will finally be rescued from the wilderness in the teen timeline. But fans worry that it will be hard to wrap up the show nicely in just one season, with most likely only ten episodes. Since the show switches back and forth between the adult timeline and teen timeline, it’s hard to gauge how coherent the endings of the girls’ teen timeline stories will be in just a single season.

Alongside that, fans were looking forward to a potential season dedicated to the teen timeline post–crash, rather than constantly being so focused on the wilderness plot. Fans were hoping for a post-crash teen timeline out of curiosity about what the girls would be like directly after being rescued– an answer that only comes from Lottie’s perspective and storyline–which shows that she went mute after being rescued. The other girls’ reactions remain unknown.

Though fans are worried and upset at the news of the final season, many are still excited to finally receive more “Yellowjackets” content. And although fans were left to believe there would be more seasons after the announcement of season four, some fans remain hopeful that the writers will do their best to wrap everything up in the next season. Some fans are also just grateful that “Yellowjackets” is getting wrapped up on the writers’ own terms instead of the show possibly getting canceled or discontinued like other similar shows, such as “The Wilds.”

Nonetheless, as a “Yellowjackets” fanatic, I am more than excited to tune into a new season and see where the writers take the Yellowjackets soccer teams’ story. And like many fans, I am worried, but for now, all we can do is trust that the writers know what they are doing.